LPD to hold "Use of Force Policy" community meeting

Lansing Police Department has announced it will be holding a "use of force policy" community meeting Wednesday, June 24.

LPD said the meeting is being held to give members of the Lansing community the opportunity to speak to members of the Board of Police Commissioners, Office of City Attorney, and LPD regarding the department's use of force, or Response to Resistance Policy, along with training protocols.

LPD said the meeting will be limited to 15 callers per meeting and each caller will get three minutes to speak. Call LPD Administration at 517-483-6040 to register for the meeting.

LPD also encourages community members to review Lansing Police Department Policy 600.07 Response to Resistance before attending the meeting.

This meeting will be the first of four meetings scheduled to address LPD training policies.

LPD said the future dates of those meetings will be July 8, July 22 and Aug. 19.

