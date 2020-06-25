LPD speaks with News 10's David Andrews

Following national events calling for police reform to the Black Lives Matter movement, News 10's David Andrews sat down with Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green to talk about a wide range of issues he and his department are facing right now.

The most recent being the resignation of Drew Macon, the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners, right before the first community meeting to talk about LPD's "use of force" protocols.

"I was talking to the commissioner on a daily basis, seven days a week about different issues," Chief Green said. "I think he had to take an opportunity to look at his commitment to his family and his job."

When pressed on whether there was a deeper reason for the resignation, Chief Green repeated his appreciation for Macon's service as police commission chair.

Chief Green also spoke on the topic of defunding the police. The call comes from nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd and the issue of police brutality.

Chief Green said when it comes to defunding the police, his department is already drastically underfunded.

"If you defund the police department, the first thing that will go is the training process. That is a key piece in our success. We have the highest level of training resources in the Tri-County area," Chief Green said.

Chief Green broke down LPD's $45 million budget, saying $17 million goes to retirement costs and the department's annual operating budget is under $18 million, which he says is far less than the national average.

In an effort to be more clear with the Lansing community, Chief Green also touched on the new transparency webpage LPD launched Thursday.

The webpage offers information on crime rates and officer training and is also designed to answer questions people have as the Floyd protests evolve into calls for police reform.

Chief Green says he welcomes reform, but said his officers should not be lumped together with bad cops making headlines across the country.

"There's some 18,000 police departments all doing things differently, so for me personally, when you talk about police reform, it brings those other departments up to par with the policies, the progressive policies and procedures needed to mitigate some of the negative experiences African American people, and people of color communities are having," Green said.

You can watch the one-on-one interview with Chief Green Monday on News 10, where Green talks about his two 20 year-old sons and the speech he gave to them so they can survive any possible police encounter. Also, hear from Chief Green about how hard it is to recruit candidates to become police officers in Lansing.

