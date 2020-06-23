LPD seeing increase in firework use

The Lansing Police Department said it is seeing an increase in the use of fireworks in the City of Lansing.

The City of Lansing has an ordinance on when fireworks can be set off, which is as follows:

-Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

-Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day from 11 a.m to 11:45 p.m.

-June 29 through July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

-If July 5th falls on Friday/Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

LPD said it has received complaints from citizens regarding fireworks being let off both in the day and evening which violates the ordinance outside of the days allowed above.

LPD said it will dedicate additional police resources to investigate illegal fireworks in the City of Lansing. LPD said officers will exercise zero tolerance when observing firework violations.

"Violaters will be subjected to a civil infraction with the fine being $1,000," LPD said in a press release. "Firework consumers should understand it's not just the noise of the fireworks that are an issue, they also affect individuals with PTSD and pets. Lansing Police request firework consumers to obey the order or be subjected to penalties."

The ordinance is attached to the article.

