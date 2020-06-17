LPD looking for missing teen

The Lansing Police Department is looking for help locating a missing teen.

Dulalo Mwape was reported as a missing/runaway person by his family, according to LPD.

Police say he was last seen in the 5500 block of south Martin Luther King Boulevard wearing all dark clothing.

Mwape is 16 years old, 5'3 and 120 pounds.

Contact LPD at 517-483-4600, or 517-483-4600 if you have any information.

You can also contact send a private message to the LPD Facebook page.

