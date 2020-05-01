LPD looking for a missing child

The Lansing Police Department is alerting the community of a missing/runaway child.

Eshaun Malikah Beard was reported as a missing/runaway person by his family Thursday, April 30.

LPD said he was last seen near West Michigan Avenue at Lahoma Street. Beard was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black Addidas sandals.

He could be in the East Willard Avenue neighborhood, according to LPD.

If you have any information on Beard, you are asked to contact LPD at 517-483-4600 or Lansing Dectective Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158.

