LPD launches transparency website

The Lansing Police Department said it has launched a new webpage dedicated to transparency.

LPD said the webpage will feature links to information regarding officer training and education, LPD police information, crime statistics, police complaints and open data portal, police calls for service for 2019, community pricing, Board of Police Commissioners and independent police investigator and police programmatic budget.

“The Lansing community wants access to information regarding how our police department operates in a way that’s easy to find and understand,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “The new police transparency webpage is a resource that houses all of this information in one place. I encourage residents to visit the page to learn more about the Lansing Police Department.”

“As the City of Lansing’s Chief of Police, I stand firm in my belief concerning police legitimacy and transparency. Today, the department is proud to showcase a new transparency resource. The transparency webpage adds another useful tool to strengthen the police-community relationship,” said Police Chief Daryl Green.

You can view the webpage here.

