LPD launches Citizens' Police Academy

The Lansing Police Department is kicking off their very own Citizens' Police Academy.

The academy will be a 33-hour course of instruction that is designed to provide the public with a working knowledge of the police department's personnel, work-group functions, policies and other job-specific practices, according to the City of Lansing's website.

The city said the purpose of the academy is to give participants information about the people, assignments, equipment, policies, law and the overall operation of the department.

The city said the academy will be made up of a series of classes held once a week for a 3-hour time period. The classes will go over basic knowledge, skills and abilities that are required of officers in addition to learning about the resources they use to perform their work in many different assignments and work-groups.

Participants of the program will also learn about training, communications, criminal investigations, patrol, policies, crime prevention, volunteer services, facilities, specialized equipment and more, according to the website.

Those who are 18 and older, and who live and work within the City of Lansing, are eligible to attend the program.

To apply for the program, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.