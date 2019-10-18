LPD investigating armed robbery at liquor store

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a liquor store robbery that happened on the city's south side Thursday.

Officers were called to Tony's Party Store, 6100 South Cedar Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 for a report of a robbery.

Lansing police said a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash from workers.

He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived, police said.

No one was hurt.

A K9 unit was called in to track the suspect but the track was not successful.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

