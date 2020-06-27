LPD investigates Saturday morning shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning in Lansing.

It happened around 10:20 on the 2100 block of Grand River Avenue.

Lansing police say when they arrived on scene...they saw gun shot damage to a vehicle.

They report no injuries.

The suspect is still at large.

Police say the suspect is a black male,wearing a navy shirt, dark shorts, a backpack, and armed with a hand gun.

Police say this is not a random act and believe there is no reason to suspect danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD.