LPD asks for help ID'ing individuals involved in Sunday protest turned violent

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying people involved in criminal activity during the protest turned violent on Sunday night.

LPD says to contact them if you have information on the following:

-Destruction of property

-Assault

-Looting

-Arson

-Traffic offense

-Larceny

-Burglary

The Lansing Police Department said it is also looking for information regarding a vehicle that allegedly drove recklessly on Michigan Avenue and Washington Square.

LPD said to submit any information, photos, videos and other tips to Detective Kasha Osborn at kasha.osborn@lansingmi.gov.

