LPD: 55-year-old man struck and killed by train overnight

A 55-year-old man was struck and killed by a train overnight, according to Lansing Police.

The incident happened around 12:49 a.m., police said.

Police said the man was on the tracks near the 1200 block of south Washing, 600 feet west of the street.

Police say it is unclear why the man was on the train tracks.

Lansing Police said an investigation has been launched, asking anyone with information to call Accident Investigator Sgt. Don Porter at 517-483-4667.

