LIVE AT 11: Gov. Whitmer to give update on state's response to COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press conference Wednesday morning, providing an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

As of Tuesday, June 17, the state reported 125 new positive cases of COVID-19 with 18 new deaths, bringing the state total to 60,189 with 5,790 deaths.

The state of Michigan ranks 9th in COVID-19 cases across the United States.

On Monday, June 15, personal care services such as hair and nail salons were able to reopen following the pandemic.

Last week, the governor also lifted the ban on overnight camps and school-related sports.

“As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on play dates, birthday parties and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp,” Whitmer said in a statement.

The governor has said her goal is to shift the entire state of Michigan into Phase 5 of her Michigan Safe Restart plan before July 4. Currently, regions 1 through 5 and 7 remain under Phase 4.

Under Phase 5, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people are allowed and outdoor social gatherings and organized events are also allowed so long as people maintain 6 feet apart and the gatherings are no larger than 250 people.

Phase 5 also allows outdoor performance and sporting venues to open with a capacity limit of 500, which will allow for some outdoor graduation ceremonies, the governor's office said.

You can watch the governor's press conference live at 11 a.m. both on WILX.com and on-air on News 10.

