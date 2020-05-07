LCC to hold virtual commencement

Lansing Community College is joining the list of colleges and universities holding virtual spring commencement ceremonies.

LCC said the ceremony will be held Friday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m.

“To gather for a traditional ceremony could not be accomplished safely at this time,” LCC President Brent Knight said. “This virtual gathering allows our graduates to be recognized for their hard work and accomplishments and celebrated by their proud family and friends.”

The ceremony will include remarks from President Brent Knight and Provost Sally Welch will confer degrees, LCC said.

The ceremony will be available here.

“We know that this is not the celebration our students and their family and friends planned for, but we want to celebrate our graduates and wish them well as they begin their journey forward in life,” Provost Welch said.

LCC said 2020 graduates will be invited to return in 2021 in the traditional ceremony.

