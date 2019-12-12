LCC prepares for December graduation ceremonies

Lansing Community College is gearing up for December graduation ceremonies that begin Thursday.

Ten students are graduating from the 69th Fire Academy on Thursday evening. The ceremony happens at 6 p.m. at the LCC West Campus, 5708 Cornerstone Drive.

The Police Academy graduation is set for Friday at 6 p.m., also at the LCC West Campus. Thirty-one students are graduating, according to the school.

Nurse pinning ceremonies happen at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Dart Auditorium, 500 N. Capitol Ave., on Tuesday.

The school said graduates from the police and fire academies account for a "majority" of the greater Lansing area's first reponders, fire, and police personnel.

