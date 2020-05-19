LCC names new president

Lansing Community College has named a new president.

Steve Robinson will serve as the college's seventh president, according to LCC.

Robinson is the current president of Owens Community College in Perrysburg, Ohio, and was selected by the LCC Board of Trustees following a nationwide search.

LCC said Robinson, one of four finalists for the role, "brings a rich community college career that spans 23 years and includes teaching, management and organizational operations."

He served as the vice president of academic affairs and provost for Owen's Community College before being named as their seventh president in 2018, LCC said. As president of Owens Community College, he was able to lead the college through "a serious financial crisis," getting the institution back on track, LCC said.

Robinson has also worked at Mott Community College in Flint as an executive dean of planning and research, the University of Michigan-Flint as a graduate faculty member in English as well as a faculty advisor and chairperson in the Doctorate in Community College Leadership Program at Ferris State University, LCC said.

“Dr. Robinson has shown expert skills in managing complexities and has been successful at overcoming challenges,” LCC Board of Trustees chair Lawrence Hidalgo, Jr., said. “We look forward to him working in tandem with our students, faculty, staff and the Board of Trustees to make LCC the best it can be.“

Current LCC President Brent Knight, who is set to retire June 30, said, "I trust that the Board of Trustees have selected a very capable successor and I am confident that LCC will continue to serve the community with distinction.”

Robinson has a Ph.D in English from MSU, where he also earned a B.A and M.A. degree, LCC said.

LCC said he began his teaching career at LCC as an intern teaching WRIT 121.

