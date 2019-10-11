LCC mandatory evacuation drills

Lansing Community College is conducting evacuation drills throughout the next several weeks.

Everyone at the campus during the time of an evacuation is required to participate.

LCC said they would not release the exact time of the evacuation drills, however they did release the expected dates and locations.



Friday, Oct. 11, at West Campus



Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Aviation Maintenance Technology Center



Friday, Oct. 18, at LCC East



Friday, Oct. 25, at the Downtown Campus



Friday, Nov. 1, at the Livingston County Center



