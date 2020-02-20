LCC hosts annual Malcolm X Symposium

Lansing Community College is celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 20, with their annual Malcolm X Xymposium.

The event will feature guest speaker Barbara Roberts Mason.

Mason was the first African-American in Michigan to be elected to statewide office.

There will also be dancers and spoken word.

The event is free and open to the public.

It's happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at LCC's downtown campus, on the first floor of the Gannon Building.

