LCC holds Wellness Fair as part of its Black History Month celebration

Lansing Community College is hosting its Wellness Fair on Wednesday.

It is part of the school's awareness for Black History Month celebration.

The Wellness Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at LCC's downtown campus in the Gannon Building at 422 North Washington Square.

Today's event is free and will feature 15 various health care organizations.

All fair exhibitors will provide free testing and information on a variety of health and wellness topics.

Lansing's City Clerk's Office will also be at the fair.

The office will help individuals register to vote for the upcoming elections.

There will also be a poker walk with prizes and a pedal car will allow participants to experience the ways that alcohol and drug use can impair a person's driving.