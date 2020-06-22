LCC adopts racial injustice measure

The Lansing Community College Board of Trustees talked about racial injustice at its last meeting, the college said in a news release Monday.

The board adopted a Resolution Addressing Racial Injustice through Equity and Inclusion at its June 15 meeting. It was unanimous.

“We want to move beyond statements and take any necessary action to eliminate racial bias wherever it is found,” Trustee Angela Mathews said in the release. “With the recent events across our nation over the last several weeks, we cannot return to business as usual. Diversity and inclusion at LCC are at the forefront but I want a review to ensure we are upholding the highest standards set forth by the college.”

The resolution states, in part, that LCC “strongly rejects and condemns all forms of discrimination and inequities, and stands firm against all who would use violence and ethnic intimidation, whether in law enforcement or otherwise.”

The resolution directs LCC President Brent Knight to create an Equity Action Plan while the college must close achievement gaps while improving completion rates for students.

A report on the plan must be submitted within six months.

The resolution can be viewed by clicking here.

