LARA issues cease and desist for Dimondale and Mulliken funeral homes

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued cease and desist order and formal complaints against Dimondale and Mulliken funeral homes, according to a statement sent to News 10.

The orders were issued to Barker-Leik Funeral Home, located at 2341 Grand Ledge Highway in Mulliken and Field & Leik Funeral Home, located at 122 West Washington Avenue in Dimondale.

The statement said the orders were issued for violations of Occupational Code "for engaging in the practice of mortuary science without possessing active mortuary science establishment licenses" issued by LARA.

The action follows an investigation into the funeral homes, both of which have not held a registration under the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sales Act since 1996, according to the statement.

LARA said neither funeral home had a contract with another registrant under the Prepaid Act at the time each place certified that at least one of those circumstances existed on their 2017 establishment license renewal applications, which constitutes the practice of fraud or deceit in obtaining a license.

LARA said Field & Leik submitted an incomplete application to reinstate its registration under the Prepaid Act in October 2019, but said it remains incomplete to this date.

On Oct. 31, 2019, both funeral homes licenses lapsed due to expiration and remain in that status to date, according to LARA.

LARA said Barker-Leik's manager and owner Donald H. Leik and Field & Leik's manager, Michael Mills Jr., were also accused of aiding and abetting the funeral homes in the unlicensed practice of mortuary science.

News 10 reached out to Leik. He said he's not sure if the funeral homes will have to close immediately.

He said they aren't busy right now, but he's not sure what to tell people who may need their services.

"I'm just waiting to get a meeting with (LARA) to get things straightened out," Leik said.

Leik said he thinks the order might have to do with licenses at both funeral homes and whether or not they are up to date.

He said he got the notice from LARA via email, not in person.

