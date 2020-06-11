LARA explains salons reopening plan

Salons and barbershops will reopen next week under new guidelines from Michigan's licensing and regulatory affairs.

Today, LARA outlined those guidelines to lawmakers overseeing the state's response to COVID-19.

LARA's online director Orlene Hawks told the committee they worked with a group of barbers and stylists to develop that plan.

Lawmakers questioned the timeline of those guidelines compared to Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowing them to reopen.

"We focused on the how," Hawks said. "What other factors that went into making decisions, as we all know, there is a lot of data that's out there, there are other people within other departments that are focused on what time is right."

LARA says it's had 153 other complaints of possible executive order violations. Most of those couldn't be substantiated so the cases were closed. Only one license was suspended, and that was the Owosso barber who continued to stay open after being told to close.

