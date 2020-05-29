Kylie Jenner, Forbes spar over story on billionaire status

Forbes magazine, which once declared Kylie Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title.

Jenner is pushing back. Forbes says in a story posted Friday that an examination of financial filings after the reality star and beauty mogul sold 51% of her company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in a January deal valued at $1.2 billion reveal that Jenner’s worth was inflated.

Jenner tweeted that the story is full of inaccurate and unproven statements.

She says she has never asked for any title or lied her way into getting it.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.