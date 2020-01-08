Kroger serves up meatless burgers

Kroger is launching a private-label plant-based meatless substitute.

The nation's largest grocery store chain is among many companies creating their own versions of vegan meats that closely mimic the taste of real meat products.

Kroger's brand will be called "Simple Truth/Emerge plant-based patties."

Meatless products could be a sizeable opportunity for Kroger.

Investment banking company UBS estimates that U.S. grocery stores will sell $7.2 billion dollars of meat substitutes by 2025.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

