Kroger robbed night before Thanksgiving in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery at a grocery store.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Kroger on West Argyle Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Jackson police say a man walked into the store, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money from the service desk.

No weapon was seen and the suspect ran off before police arrived.

No arrests have been made and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.

