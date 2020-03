Kroger is looking to hire 2,000 new workers in Michigan over the next several weeks to assist in the ongoing response to the coronavirus crisis.

A company spokesperson says roughly 125 to 150 of those will be in the Lansing, Jackson market area.

Kroger says it has initiated an expedited hiring process to shorten the time between application and employment.

You can apply here.

