Kroger is getting a new look.

The grocery chain has had a consistent logo that dates back to the late 1930's...

The new logo, making its debut Wednesday, has a smoother, cleaner font, eliminates the red oval, but retains the connecting K and G.

Kroger is also introducing a new slogan... "fresh for everyone". that will extend to all the regional chains owned by Kroger.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.