Kroger has company-wide credit card issues

If you found yourself doing last minute Christmas shopping at a Kroger store Tuesday night and had issues using your debit or credit card, you're not alone.

Several Kroger stores across the country have reportedly experienced problems accepting debit and credit card payments at registers.

One employee at a Kroger store in Holt told News 10 that customers there had experienced some problems Tuesday afternoon.

Kroger officials confirmed the outage in a tweet, but didn't say what caused it.

Reports say many of the systems were fixed.

