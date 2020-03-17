Kroger donates $3M for hunger relief

Kroger is stepping up to help combat food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kroger Company's "Zero Hunger, Zero Waste" foundation announced a $3-million dollar commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

The money will be equally distributed between the foundation's nonprofit partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

The funding will not only support local food banks nationwide, but also fund initiatives that ensure children, whose schools may be closed, still have access to nutritious meals.

Kroger and its affiliates are also encouraging direct giving to local hunger-relief organizations.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

