Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for $1 on 12/12

This photo taken Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, shows Krispy Kreme Doughnuts sign in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Updated: Wed 3:35 PM, Dec 11, 2019

(Gray News) - Get excited doughnut lovers! Krispy Kreme is providing customers a big discount ahead of what it calls the “Day of the Dozens.”

If you purchase a dozen at full price on Dec. 12, you can get a dozen of its Original Glazed doughnuts for $1. That means a dollar will double your doughnut total!

The offer is only valid at participating stores, and the limit is two deals per customer. The deal is for in-shop purchases only.

Krispy Kreme is also getting into the Christmas spirit by offering several holiday-themed doughnuts through Dec. 24.

You can find your nearest Krispy Kreme location here!


 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus