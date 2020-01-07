Klavon's Pizzeria and Pub announces closure

Klavon's Pizzeria and Pub in Jackson is closing one of their locations after 13 years.

"After 13 years of making pizza at the original Klavon’s in Northwest we have decided to permanently close the Rives Junction location effective January 6," the pizzeria said in a statement on Facebook.

The owner Justin Klavon said the reason is that the cost of continuing their lease outweighs the opportunities for future growth.

Klavon said that business will continue from their two other locations in Jackson and in Mason.

"Please know that the goal is to retain as many of our Rives Junction employees as possible, should they choose to work at one of the other Klavon’s locations," Klavon said.

