Kitten put in oven ready for foster home

An 11-month-old cat that was burned in an oven is feeling much better after some much needed tender love and care.

Suri, short for survivor, as she's called by the staff at Jackson County Animal Shelter, is on the road to recovery from her wounds and ready to be placed in a foster home.

The kitten had burns on her paws, body, and ears. A juvenile had put the cat into a hot oven.

"The mom brought the cat in and said she didn't have the resources to treat the cat," Officer Shawn Lutz of Jackson County Animal Control explained.

Jackson County Animal Control is investigating the incident.

