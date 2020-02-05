Kids turn classroom project into ongoing good deed

A community service project that started in the classroom now has two eighth grade boys collecting over hundreds of food for people in need.

Keon Walker an eighth grader said, "People don't have to give this stuff, they're not getting anything out of it. But the fact they're pitching in to do something in the community, we just find amazing."

Keon Walker and Dane Vaughn, two eighth grade boys at Middle School at Parkside in Jackson are collecting food donations for the Jackson Community Food Pantry.

Typically, February and March is the time of year that the pantry doesn't get a lot of donations.

"At first it was for a grade, but then we decided to put in all of our efforts instead of doing some little research thing, we decided to actually give back to our community," Walker said.

So far the boys have collected over 200 bags of food donations.

The boys drive for hours around Jackson going door-to-door collecting the donations, and through the help of social media, more donations keep coming in.

Vaughn said, "I went out and collected most of it. I only got one bag dropped off to my house."

The boys told News 10 they are accepting any kind of donation, including Ramen Noodles, puddings, Oreos, and Pop-tarts.

Walker said, "I hope a lot of families are going to live off of what we're giving and be so joyous and happy about the thing that we're donating."

The boys said they might continue their good deed into the summer or next winter.

"I feel happy, appreciative, great, amazing, pretty much every positive word out there," Walker said.

They are accepting donations until February 10, then they will deliver the food on February 13.

If anyone is looking to donate to the cause they can message Walker's mother on Facebook at Sharon Leiss.

