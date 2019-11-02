Kids have "PhUn" at Impression 5

Impression 5 science center hosted a day full of "PhUn" for the Lansing community members on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Kids explored physiology with MSU students as the MSU Department of Physiology and Impression 5 teamed up for the event.

Kids were able to practice CPR on teddy bears, learn how to use stethoscopes and about human anatomy.

Erica Wehrwein is a professor at MSU in the Department of Physiology.

"We spend a lot of time on campus, and I think it's so important for MSU and our department to be out in the community and able to engage with people," Wehrwein said. "We're learning and sharing what knowledge we can."

