Kids are consuming a lot of empty calories

New research shows more than a quarter of calories consumed by kids and teens are from added sugars and fat.

The top sources of these empty calories were sugary beverages, cookies, brownies, pizza and ice cream.

Experts suggest several strategies to help encourage young people to eat healthier foods.

They include nutrition education, less marketing of junk food, and product reformulation to reduce added sugars.

The study was led by researchers at National Cancer Institute and presented at a conference for the American Society for Nutrition.

