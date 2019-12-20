Kids adopted just in time for the holidays

This Christmas is going to be more special for some kids in Ingham County.

News 10's Carla Bayron was in court Friday as a judge finalized their adoptions just in time for Christmas.

Fourteen families got to celebrate new additions and one of those families were the Denisons.

Ambree, 11, her step-dad, mom and little sister have been living like a family unit for the last three years, but this Christmas will be different.

"I hereby order your adoption finalized. You are Ambree Denison. It is official," the judge said.

She's getting a gift you can't buy in the store or online--the gift of a forever family, the Denison family.

"It's very special when you find out you're getting adopted by someone who's nice to you and takes care of you," Ambree said.

"We're making fun of Ambree that she's going to be Reya's little sister in Denison years," Joseph, Denison, Ambree's father said.

Ambree wasn't the only one. In fact, 13 other children were adopted by either their foster parents or step-parent and the love was all the same.

The pound of a gavel, solidified a forever family.

"The best gift that you can have is the first of family, the gift of love. The gift of a lifetime of commitment," Shauna Dunnings, chief probate judge, said.

The Denisons will be seeing the new Star Wars movie for the first time as a family.

"When we moved in together, we had three different last names. Now we'll all be under the Denison banner," Joseph said.

For more than 30 years, former Probate Court Jude George Economy performed Christmas adoptions. This is the first time Judge Dunnings has done them.

She said she'll continue the tradition for as long as she can.

