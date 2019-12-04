Kid Rock reacts to restaurant closing

Kid Rock and the company that owns a Little Caesars Arena, where his restaurant "Made in Detroit" is located, have agreed not to renew the licensing agreement for the eatery.

The separate announcements made Wednesday by the musician and Ilitch Holdings follow a vulgarity-laced rant by Kid Rock against Oprah Winfrey.

Although neither party tied the parting to the video or the ensuing backlash, the singer wrote Wednesday on Facebook that he still has "much love for the city of Detroit and the people/organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but" that he "learned long ago, go where you're celebrated, not tolerated."

The restaurant opened with Little Caesars Arena back in September 2017. The arena opened with six performances by Kid Rock and each one was a sell-out.

