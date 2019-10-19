Kick off Halloween Festivities by learning How-to Halloween

The 6th Annual How-To Halloween Festival kicked off on Saturday at the Downtown Lansing Center.

Start your Halloween celebrations with the 6th Annual How-To Halloween Festival...

"It is a an exhibit hall full of things that are hand made, there are props and makeup there is actually a lot of how to's, interactive activities..." says event director Jerry Jodloski.

Halloween has become the second largest commercial holiday, according to Spirit Halloween.

On average a family of four spends $300 on just costumes according to money Manifesto.com.

One family says events like these makes celebrating the holiday a little easier on their wallet.

"This has been a really cool event the kids have really enjoyed it, we really enjoyed it there something here I feel like for all ages," says Carly Niklas who attended the festival with her family.

Every year the event gets bigger, this was the first year where they added a Killer Car Show.

"We've invited all these crazy radical rides customs these different movie cars," Jodloski.

You can also find local vendors who create all kinds of things.

"It's like Comic-Con, but more spooky that is really what it's about and if you want to come to How-to-Halloween, you got to check it out," says Ben Davis a local vendor from U.C.E.B.

To find more information about How-to Halloween head to their website,

HERE.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.