Kewpee's olive burger wins award in a Florida Burger Battle

If you love a Kewpee burger, you are not alone because they just won a national award.

The family-owned burger shop from Lansing was invited to to take part in a Burger Battle in Miami, Florida for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival this weekend.

On Friday, they won the judges' choice award with a 97-year-old family recipe for their olive burger.

Kewpee owner, Autumn Weston,told News 10 that they didn't even submit the burger, but a customer did.

The festival in Florida continues until February 23.

You, of course, can go get yourself this award winning burger anytime in the South Washington Square in Lansing.

