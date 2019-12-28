Kevin Bacon's body has been found

Michigan State Police Police have found the dead body of a 25-year-old man last seen in the Swartz Creek area.

Kevin Bacon's body was found was found at a house in the Bennington Township area in Shiawassee County just after midnight Saturday.

State police also arrested a 50-year-old man from Bennington Township on an open murder charge.

MSP expects the individual arrested to be formally charged on Monday.

Kevin Bacon was last seen at his residence around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Family members reported him missing after he failed to show up for breakfast on Christmas.

Investigators say Bacon's vehicle was found on Thursday in Clayton Township near his home.

A K-9 searched the area for Bacon, but the immediate search did not uncover any clues to his whereabouts.

The current suspect is being housed the Shiawassee County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.