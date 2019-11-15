Kenmore Elite microwave recall

Kenmore is recalling some of its Elite microwave ovens.

The one-thousand watt countertop convection microwaves were sold exclusively at Sears and Sears Hometown and outlet stores.

The microwaves have incorrect wiring, and the exterior surface could get hotter than 183-degrees fahrenheit, posing a burn hazard.

The microwaves were manufactured on April 27, 2017, and can be identified by the first six digits of the serial number... 17-04-27.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microwave ovens and contact Sears for a free in-home repair.

