Kenmore is recalling some of its Elite microwave ovens.
The one-thousand watt countertop convection microwaves were sold exclusively at Sears and Sears Hometown and outlet stores.
The microwaves have incorrect wiring, and the exterior surface could get hotter than 183-degrees fahrenheit, posing a burn hazard.
The microwaves were manufactured on April 27, 2017, and can be identified by the first six digits of the serial number... 17-04-27.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microwave ovens and contact Sears for a free in-home repair.
Kenmore Elite microwave recall
