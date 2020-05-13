Cereal isn't just for breakfast anymore, and Kellogg's has taken notice, introducing its new line of Kellogg's Jumbo Snax.
The cereal brands fans know and love, are now jumbo-size and perfectly packaged for snacking.
Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops-Caramel Crunch flavor and Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws.
All four varieties will be available in two options: in 12-pouch multipack single-serve bags, and a 6-ounce multiserve resealable bag for sharing.
Kellogg's Jumbo Snax packs are coming
