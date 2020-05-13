Kellogg's Jumbo Snax packs are coming

Cereal isn't just for breakfast anymore, and Kellogg's has taken notice, introducing its new line of Kellogg's Jumbo Snax.

The cereal brands fans know and love, are now jumbo-size and perfectly packaged for snacking.

Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops-Caramel Crunch flavor and Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws.

All four varieties will be available in two options: in 12-pouch multipack single-serve bags, and a 6-ounce multiserve resealable bag for sharing.

