Keeping pets safe during winter cold

Winter weather is here and the colder temperatures can make it downright deadly for your four-legged furry family members.

A veterinarian from PetSmart says pet parents need to bundle up their fur babies.

He also recommends to limit their time outdoors.

And, beware of chemical hazards, including salt-melting products that can be dangerous for pets' health.

And keep an eye out for dry skin.

