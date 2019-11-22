Keeping holiday tradition alive at Kewpee Sandwich Shoppe

Silver Bells in the City is a holiday tradition for families across the state and it's also a tradition for businesses in downtown.

It's a chaotic day for Autumn Weston and her staff at Kewpee Sandwich Shoppe, located at 118 S Washington Square in Lansing, while they decorate the restaurant for Silver Bells, but it's well worth it.

"Enjoying hot chocolate and the light parades and all of the families coming down. It's a really fun tradition," she said.

Tens of thousands visit downtown to set the tone for the holiday season. The event has changed and grown over the year and so do the people who come and go at Kewpee.

"The families that come ever year and watching them grow. Every year they come there's a new baby or a new marriage so the traditions go on with the customers that are like family as well."

Weston stays true to what they do: keeping the family tradition and the

and the olive tradition alive.

