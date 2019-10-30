Keep your trick-or-treaters safe when knocking on doors

When your kids go up to a home in your neighborhood to trick or treat, do you really know who's on the other side?

Police say you should and there are things you can do to keep them safe.

Start with trick or treating in groups and go to an area that you are familiar with.

"You don't want to get into cars of strangers, certainly, and don't go into a house of a stranger if you don't know that person. There is no reason why you should go into their house, into their garage and certainly not into their car," says Deputy Chief of East Lansing Police, Steve Gonzalez.

Police also recommend that you make the homeowner step outside to give you the treat, don't ever go inside unless you know them.

It's also a great idea to check the sex offenders website.

You can put in the area you want to check out and locate where all registered sex offenders are in that area.

You can find that on the Michigan State Police Website, HERE.

