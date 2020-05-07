Kean's in Mason offers Mother's Day window shopping (literally)

It is safe to say that Mother's Day shopping looks different for everybody this year and it couldn't be more true for Kean's in downtown Mason.

The store has sat at the corner of Ash and Jefferson for more than nine decades.

"We've always been in the same location downtown and we just have a huge following in the regional area," said owner Teresa Wren.

Wren said she had to do something for all those loyal customers.

"Mother's Day is second to Christmas in retail gifts, so this would be a big loss for us."

But she's not letting the coronavirus shut down her business. She is letting people window shop -- literally.

"Tell us what number they chose (in the window), or if there's something else in the store they want us to get for them, they'll give us their credit card, or their form of payment, pull up to the front and we'll bring it out to them."

From puzzles to purses, just about everything is there for mom.

"From a basket full of lotions and soaps to a hot air balloon you'd put out in your garden," Wren said.

It turns out, those gifts have turned into a disguise for the store itself.

"This is helping people out. And they feel like they're helping us out," Wren said.

While she said she realizes the pandemic is only temporary, Wren said it's that type of support that keeps her and the staff going.

"I had a little bit of peace. I knew everybody was closed. It wasn't just us. And I knew we had everything here. Once we can open the doors again we'll be alright."

The store is open through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's located at

406 S. Jefferson St., in Mason.

