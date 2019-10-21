Kayakers discover ancient bear skull

An extraordinary find for two sisters kayaking in Kansas -- an ancient bear skull.

Ashley and Erin Watt spotted it sticking out of a sandbar in the Arkansas River last August.

The sisters posted pictures of it on Facebook, which caught the eyes of the state's department of wildlife.

The skull is believed to have been preserved in the sands of the river until it was displaced by major flooding this year.

Paleontologists aren't sure if its hundreds or thousands of years old, but they hope to verify it's the skull of a grizzly.

