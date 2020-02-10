Kathie Klages' trial begins Monday

The trial of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages begins Monday.

Klages is accused of lying to police during the Larry Nassar investigation.

She's charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor of lying to police during the state Attorney General's investigation.

Expert testimony on memory loss will not be allowed in this trial.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has refused to review that decision by a lower court.

If convicted, Klages faces up to four years in prison.

The jury for the trial was selected last week.

Klages has been expelled from USA Gymnastics and was put on the organization's "permanently ineligible members" list.

