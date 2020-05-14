Karen Pence leads effort to deal with anxiety brought on by pandemic

Karen Pence says it’s OK to not be OK during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Vice President Mike Pence runs the White House coronavirus task force, his wife is leading a parallel effort to help people deal with anxiety and other unsettling emotions brought on by the pandemic.

Two months into the crisis, millions of Americans are struggling to cope with the fallout.

A majority of Americans say they have felt strong negative emotions on at least one of the last seven days amid the virus pandemic. That's according to a new poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation.

