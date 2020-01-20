Kansas earthquake caught on camera

Josh Redd was recording the church service at Grave Bible Church in Hutchinson on Sunday when the magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck.

Josh Redd was recording the church service at Grave Bible Church in Hutchinson on Sunday when the magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck. (Source: NBC)

In the video above, you can hear loud noises and gasps from the congregation followed by a little bit of laughter.

The pastor says the church was not damaged but the shaking did knock down some pictures.

Other people who were in the area reported bricks breaking off chimneys and sidewalks cracking.

The earthquake happened in an area where several others have been recorded in Reno County.

