Kalamazoo's HopCat Closes Due To Harper's Outbreak

A West Michigan restaurant is the latest now affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at Harper's Restaurant & Brew Pub in East Lansing.

HopCat in Kalamazoo posted on Facebook late Tuesday night saying it will be closed after a couple of their employees visited Harper's in East Lansing before it shut down.

The HopCat management has decided that their staff should get tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

While HopCat has not set a date for the restaurant re-opening, the Kalamazoo establishment says it will be closed until management is confident all employees are safe to serve HopCat's guests.

